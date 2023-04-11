5 new pickups crushed as big-rig vaults bridge at Laem Chabang Port

Five new pickups were destroyed when a big rig crashed on a U-turn bridge with its trailer and container falling on a car carrier below.

There were no reports of injuries in the April 8 crash in Laem Chabang Port at the Ban Thung curve in Thungsukla Subdistrict.

The property damage, however, was substantial. A Chonburi-registered tractor trailer overshot the curve and crashed. The cab stayed on the bridge. Its trailer carrying a massive container broke off and fell off the bridge.







Shipping containers fell akimbo, landing on the car-carrier’s trailer, smashing five Toyota pickup trucks.

The driver of the Hino car carrier breathed a sigh of relief that the containers narrowly missed his cab by milliseconds, which likely would have killed him.

Police are investigating.















