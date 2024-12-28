Pattaya local registration office to offer ID card services during New Year holiday

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Civil Registration Office at the City Hall will provide national ID card services during the New Year holiday period, from December 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025. The office will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, allowing residents to apply for ID cards outside of regular working hours.

This initiative aims to offer convenience and meet the needs of the public during the holiday season. For more information, contact the Civil Registration Office at 038-253133-35 or Pattaya Contact Center at 1337.


































