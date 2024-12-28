Operation to clean up Pattaya Beach prostitution for New Year tourists, 20 foreign women arrested

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police, in collaboration with Immigration Bureau officers and the Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, conducted an operation targeting illegal prostitution along Pattaya Beach, December 27. The operation, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, resulted in the arrest of 20 foreign women engaged in prostitution.

The arrests followed complaints from locals and tourists about groups of foreign women dressed provocatively, soliciting tourists along the beachfront under the trees. Acting on these reports, officers carried out surveillance before apprehending the suspects. The arrested individuals included nationals of Uganda (9), Uzbekistan (8), Madagascar (2), and Rwanda (1), aged between 26 and 51 years.



During questioning, all 20 women admitted to engaging in prostitution targeting foreign men. The suspects were charged under Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act B.E. 2539, which prohibits solicitation in public places in a manner deemed explicit or disruptive. Following the charges, they were handed over to Chonburi Social Development officers for further legal proceedings, including fines.

Additionally, the Chonburi Immigration Bureau will revoke the women’s permits to stay in Thailand, initiating their deportation from the country.

This operation aligns with efforts to improve Pattaya’s image as a premier tourist destination and to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for visitors, particularly during the New Year festivities.







































