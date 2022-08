Pattaya police cleaned house, literally, to spruce up the Soi 9 offices for the public.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai didn’t pick up a broom himself, but sent all his minions to do so Aug. 5.







Officers in plainclothes cleaned workrooms, restrooms, service areas and the parking lot.

Kullachart clarified that Pattaya Police Station is cleaned by janitors daily, but this media sideshow was for some extra polish. He said it will be done monthly.