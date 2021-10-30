Pattaya lifts curfew tonight, alcohol still not allowed in restaurants

Chonburi (Pattaya) is now moved to the maximum controlled area or red-zone where all activities will resume except serving alcoholic beverages in restaurants. There will no longer be night curfew from 11 p.m. Oct 31. Facemask still needed in public.

The red zones include Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Rayong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Ang Thong, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani. (PRD)




























