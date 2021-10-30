Thai towns earn ‘ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities’ recognition

Four Thai municipalities have received ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities (ESC) accolades for their efforts in the area of clean and green city living.

They are Yala Municipality, Hat Yai Municipality, Thung Song Municipality, and Krabi Municipality. The accolades were given during the 5th ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable Cities (ESC) and Certificates of Recognition (COR) awards ceremony held at Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Jakarta.







Ms. Urawadee Sriphiromya, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand to ASEAN, received the accolades from Mrs. Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Indonesia’s Minister of Environment and Forestry.

Yala received an ASEAN ESC Award, Hat Yai a Certificate of Recognition for Clean Air, Thung Song a Certificate of Recognition for Clean Water, and Krabi a Certificate of Recognition for Clean Land.



Launched in 2008, the ASEAN ESC Award aims to promote awareness and build cooperation among all sectors towards realising environmentally sustainable cities in the region. They are handed out every four years, and held in conjunction with the annual ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME). (TAT)

































