Pattaya launches “Temple, People, State: Building Happiness for Sustainable Development” project

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched the “Temple, People, State: Building Happiness for Sustainable Development” project with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Phra Kru Pitsan Chariyakorn of Wat Thammasamakkee, and Phra Kru Sripariyat Wikrit Kittinat of Wat Chaimongkol.







The project, applying the 5S method (Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, Sustain), will initially focus on Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery, Wat Thammasamakkee Temple, Pattaya City School 6, and Pattaya City School 8. It

aims to enhance temple environments, support Buddhist practices, and foster social well-being.

Mayor Poramet stated, “This project aligns with our policies and aims to create a healthier environment in our temples while strengthening community ties.” Phra Kru Pitsan highlighted the project’s dual goals of beautifying temples and engaging the community. Key activities will include educating participants on the 5S principles and organizing cleaning events.

Sathaporn Laviroj from Pattaya City School 6 emphasized the project’s role in promoting cleanliness and order, while Naree Simok of Wat Chaimongkol Community expressed enthusiasm for the project’s potential positive impact on

the city’s well-being.





































