Pattaya tourist police brief foreign volunteers on Strong Tourist Community project

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn, Superintendent of Pattaya Tourist Police, led a meeting with foreign volunteer officers participating in the Strong Tourist Community (S.T.C.) project on Pattaya Walking Street.

The August 7 meeting aimed to ensure the foreign volunteers understood how to collaborate effectively with Pattaya Tourist Police officers. Key directives from the Prime Minister and the Commissioner of the Tourist Police were shared, along with an overview of the Pattaya Tourist Police’s efforts to safeguard tourists’ lives and property.







The training program included 40 participants from 17 countries: Australia, China, Congo, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Japan, Laos, Pakistan, Russia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

The S.T.C. project seeks to enhance the tourism community’s resilience and ensure a safer environment for visitors in Pattaya. The meeting provided updates on the project’s progress, highlighting the essential role of these volunteers in improving tourist safety and community cooperation.





































