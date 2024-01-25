Pattaya launches PR event to boost its business and tourism potential

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched a public relations event to showcase its potential in both business and tourism sectors. The event, titled “Pattaya City – Your Everyday Destination”, was inaugurated by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet on January 23 at Terminal 21 Pattaya.

The event was attended by Pattaya City’s executive team, as well as representatives from various government and private sector organizations in the area, and other distinguished guests. The event aimed to provide information and future directions for Pattaya’s governance, and to foster cooperation among the stakeholders involved in the city’s development.







Mayor Poramet stated, “Pattaya City is known for its natural attractions and architectural marvels that attract tourists from all over the world, making it a hub for economic activities. The city offers a diverse range of natural and man-made tourist attractions, such as beaches, islands, temples, museums, amusement parks, and nightlife venues. The city also hosts various facilities such as hotels, accommodations, restaurants, and other services, creating widespread economic benefits for the local community.

“Additionally, the city is home to a large population aged between 20 to 60 years, a demographic that plays a vital role in driving and developing the area. This age group also includes tourists who, being in their prime years, tend to make quick decisions regarding future travel plans. This demographic presents an opportunity to enhance the economic value of Pattaya, making it a vibrant and progressive hub in various aspects.”

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of utilizing this opportunity for learning, exchanging ideas, addressing queries, gaining insights, and fostering cooperation. He said, “The event’s objective is to create a collaborative network that will serve as a significant factor in achieving Pattaya’s set goals.” He also expressed his gratitude to the various local organizations that supported the event, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Pattaya City Office, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Eastern Thai Hotels Association, Entertainment Venue Association, Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Chonburi Tourism Industry Association, Provincial Waterworks Authority – Pattaya Branch, Provincial Electricity Authority – Pattaya Branch, and Pattaya Tourist Police.

The event will run throughout 2024, and will be a cornerstone in generating understanding, kick-starting development, and promoting sustainable growth in Pattaya, making it the central tourist hub in the Eastern region.































