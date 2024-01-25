Poor winds postpone 8-year-old’s attempt to kite foil the Gulf of Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Yesterday’s lower than forecast wind conditions forced the postponement of Thanawat “Shane” Promwaen’s Gulf of Thailand crossing attempt.

8-year-old Shane patiently waited to tackle the ambitious 110 kilometres (70 miles) attempt from the shores of Pattaya across the Gulf, but his kite foiling project was eventually postponed.







Stay tuned for more news on the record breaking attempt through Shane’s official Facebook channel: @shane.wing.foiler, his website: shanethewingfoiler.com or by following him on his LINE Official account: @shane.wingfoiler































