Pattaya launches ‘Operation Clean-Up’ to remove illegal structures and address public safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an effort to address pressing issues such as drug abuse, organized crime, human trafficking, and other public safety concerns, Pattaya City, led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, has launched “Operation Clean-Up.” This operation is being led by the Commander of the Police Region 2, the Provincial Police Chief of Chonburi, and the Pattaya City Police Station.

During an inspection in Jomtien area, authorities discovered 24 unauthorized buildings constructed without local government approval. These buildings, mostly commercial structures and temporary shelters, had been deteriorating and were identified as hotbeds for illicit activities, including drug trafficking and homelessness. Among the 24 structures, two property owners have agreed to voluntarily demolish their buildings, while the remaining owners have signed agreements to complete the demolitions by February 13.







The removal of these illegal structures is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve public safety, combat crime, and enhance the overall living conditions for residents in the area. The local government is committed to ensuring that any construction is carried out legally, with full adherence to safety and zoning regulations.































