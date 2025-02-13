Calls for cleaner, safer streets as Pattaya cracks down on disorder

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is intensifying its efforts to support the homeless and ensure public safety by organizing new measures on Sukhumvit Road and along the beach. The initiative aims to clean up the streets, assist the homeless with basic needs, and address concerns about illegal activities.

Members of the public have shared their opinions on the issue, with many emphasizing the importance of keeping the city clean and safe. One local stated, “People who work hard want a clean and respectable city. These individuals who create trouble for authorities daily should be given proper housing, and activities should be arranged for them. If they don’t want to participate, they should stay within the designated areas.”

Another concerned resident commented, “It’s dangerous when homeless individuals are seen carrying knives or engaging in suspicious behavior. We need to ensure safety for everyone by keeping these areas secure and monitoring them closely.”







Additionally, there are calls for creating spaces where people can grow food or raise small animals to lower costs, and where activities are organized to reduce reliance on public funds. The community also believes that stronger enforcement is needed to ensure that the homeless aren’t disrupting society, with calls for stricter actions for those causing harm.

There is also concern about the presence of drugs and other illegal activities near certain areas, including the beach. Local authorities are urged to take action by conducting regular checks and ensuring that the public is safe from potential threats posed by individuals with harmful intent.

Call Pattaya City Hall Hotline 1337 for assistance.


















































