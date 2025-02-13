Russian tourist dies after tragic tour boat water slide accident at Koh Sak, off Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred on February 11, when a Russian tourist, identified as 33-year-old Andrew Anganov, fell from a water slide on a tour boat at Koh Sak, off Pattaya coast. The tourist, who weighed over 100 kg, slipped off the slide and plunged into the sea, sustaining a serious injury upon impact with the water. He was later found unconscious on the boat, where rescue teams initiated CPR efforts for over 30 minutes while transporting him back to Pattaya. Despite the best efforts of the rescue teams and medical personnel, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.







The accident occurred when Anganov complained of severe back pain after attempting to climb back onto the boat. Moments later, he collapsed and lost consciousness. The boat’s captain immediately contacted rescue services, and teams from Pattaya’s Disaster Relief and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation were dispatched.

Pattaya Tourist Police officer, Pol. Lt. Col. Suparat Meepricha, confirmed that the victim had arrived in Pattaya on February 9. He had been on a leisure trip to Koh Sak when the accident happened. Given his large build, it is suspected that the impact of hitting the water was severe, causing the fatal injury.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Police Hospital’s Forensic Institute to determine the exact cause of death.































