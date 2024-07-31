Pattaya launches nature restoration project to boost eco-tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – On July 30, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet officially launched the Nature Restoration Project to Promote Eco-Tourism at Khlong Nok Yang in Naklua.







The project, organized by the Natural Resources and Environment Office, is part of Pattaya’s fiscal year 2023 initiative to restore natural areas and enhance eco-tourism. The day’s activities began with the planting of mangrove trees and continued in the afternoon with the release of marine species, including blue swimming crabs, at the Lan Pho fishing pier.

Ms Yathasuda Polrachom, Acting Director of the Natural Resources and Environment Office, detailed the project’s goals: “This initiative aims to engage various local agencies, raise awareness about the importance of ecological balance, and rejuvenate the natural resources of the Naklua area. The efforts are in line with the ‘Better Pattaya’ policy, which focuses on improving the city’s quality of life and addressing environmental issues.”

Prasert Jindadi, Head of the Natural Resources Section, shared that the Pattaya City Council purchased 100 kilograms of substandard sea crabs—specifically small-sized and incomplete mud crabs—from local fishermen in Ban Naklua. These crabs were bought at the market price of 250 baht per kilogram and released into the sea. This measure not only supports the conservation of local marine species but also provides economic benefits to the local fishing community.





































