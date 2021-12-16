Pattaya launches latest offensive against dengue

By Warapun Jaikusol
Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai (center, with phone) sends out a crew to visit neighborhoods in an attempt to strike out dengue fever and the Zika virus.

Health workers and volunteers fanned out across Pattaya for another offensive against pesky disease-carrying mosquitos.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai dispatched the squads of workers and village health volunteers Dec. 15.



They will visit neighborhoods to spray pesticide, hand out leaflets and distribute abate sand to prevent the mosquito population.

Mosquitos, which can carry a variety of diseases including dengue fever, breed by laying eggs in standing water. Eradicating such water sources is difficult in Pattaya.


But reported dengue cases have spiked this year, requiring urgent action from the city and more vigilance from residents, who should empty buckets and pour abate into puddles.

