Mobile registrations for Pfizer boosters to begin on Dec 16 in Bangkok

The Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok will begin registering people via mobile networks for booster shots using the Pfizer vaccine.

This round of registrations is intended for people who received either two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine; a mix-vaccination with the first dose being the Sinovac or Sinopharm jab, followed by AstraZeneca; or the Pfizer vaccine as their second injection following an initial dose of either the Sinovac or Sinopharm jab. The interval between the second dose and the booster must also be 90 days or longer.







People who fulfill these criteria and had their second shot at the Central Vaccination Center in Bang Sue will automatically receive an appointment via SMS.

Registration begins on December 16 at 9 AM.

AIS users can register through www.ais.th/vaccine.

TRUE can register by calling *707# or using the website https://vaccine.trueid.net/

DTAC users can register using the DTAC app or website https://app.dtac.co.th/vaccine/index.html

NT users can register using the website https://covid19vaccine.ntplc.co.th/CVC/home

The Pfizer booster vaccinations are scheduled to start on December 18. (NNT)



























