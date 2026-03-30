Pattaya launches intensive English training for teachers to support EEC growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – The City of Pattaya has launched an intensive workshop aimed at strengthening English language skills among its teachers and educational staff, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance workforce readiness for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The opening ceremony of the training program for the 2026 fiscal year, Batch 2, was presided over by Banlue Kullawanich, Chairman of the Pattaya City Council, together with senior city administrators. The event was held at Prima Hotel Pattaya in Naklua.

The two-day program, running from March 28–29, focuses on developing practical English communication skills for teachers and contracted education staff under the Pattaya City administration. Participants are receiving hands-on training from expert instructors, with an emphasis on modern teaching techniques designed to improve student engagement and motivation.

Officials said the initiative is intended to enhance classroom effectiveness while ensuring that educational personnel are better prepared to support Thailand’s long-term development plans, particularly the government-driven EEC strategy.

The program is also seen as a key step in upgrading Pattaya’s education workforce to international standards, enabling teachers to deliver knowledge more effectively in an increasingly globalized environment.



































