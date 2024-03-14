Jomtien Beach vendor parking dispute under investigation

PATTAYA, Thailand – The conduct of a beach umbrella operator on Jomtien Beach, accused of limiting parking access to their designated area despite it being public space, has raised concerns among residents and tourists.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, expressing dismay at the reported behaviour, personally visited the scene of the alleged incident on March 12, emphasizing that public roads are accessible to all.







Efforts to mediate between the parties involved proved challenging because of conflicting statements. In any case, the implicated operator was directed to strictly adhere to regulations and refrain from unfair treatment of tourists. Progressive disciplinary measures were outlined, including a 15-day suspension for initial violations and a 30-day suspension for subsequent offenses, with persistent misconduct risking the revocation of their business license.







Wuthisak reiterated Pattaya City’s unwavering commitment to ensuring fair and lawful beach operations, underscoring the municipality’s dedication to upholding the rights and access of both residents and visitors alike. He urged the public to document any inappropriate actions by beach umbrella operators and report them to the Pattaya Contact Centre via the emergency hotline 1337.































