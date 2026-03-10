Pattaya launches community health network training to strengthen local care

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots healthcare by empowering local volunteers and community partners.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Community Health Network Participation Program, Poramet Ngampichet, mayor of Pattaya, emphasized the importance of community collaboration in improving public health.

The training session was held at Siamese Hotel Pattaya in Chonburi and brought together city executives, public health officials, village health volunteers, and representatives from community health networks across the area.







Also attending the event were Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn and Pattaya City Council Chairman Banlue Kullavanijaya, along with other municipal administrators and community representatives.

According to Kanlapha Mukdasanit, director of Pattaya’s Public Health and Environment Office, the program aims to create a platform where community health networks can exchange knowledge, share practical experiences, and strengthen cooperation in disease prevention and health promotion.

The training encourages participants to collaborate on strategies to monitor health risks, prevent illness, and improve access to healthcare for residents throughout the city.

Activities during the workshop included interactive sessions designed to promote open discussion, allowing participants to exchange ideas, identify strengths, and address areas needing improvement. Organizers said the program also focused on building teamwork among local health networks to ensure stronger coordination in community-based healthcare.



Poramet noted that Pattaya places strong importance on developing public health alongside urban development.

“Good health is the foundation of a good quality of life,” he said, expressing hope that the training would help reinforce both physical and mental health support systems within local communities.

City officials believe the program will help build a stronger community health network capable of supporting residents more effectively and responding to future health challenges.







































