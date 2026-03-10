Pattaya prepares Lan Pho Naklua Park for final weekend of Pattaya Music Festival 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have inspected preparations at a key venue in Naklua ahead of the final weekend of the Pattaya Music Festival 2026.

On March 9, Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, visited Lan Pho Naklua Public Park to review the readiness of the site for the upcoming music event. He was joined by the mayor’s assistant secretary and officials from various city departments who provided updates on preparations.







Wuthisak explained that part of the park’s multi-purpose plaza is currently undergoing structural repairs, making it unsuitable for the installation of a large concert stage. To ensure safety and prevent damage to the renovated structure, officials conducted a detailed inspection of the surrounding areas to identify the most appropriate location for the stage.

Following the site survey, authorities decided that the main stage will be installed at the entrance area leading up to the multi-purpose plaza, while the rest of the park will serve as the audience area so visitors can enjoy the performances throughout the venue.

To protect the park’s greenery, temporary fencing will be installed around trees within the park. Officials said that if the grass or landscaping is damaged during the event, the contractor responsible for organizing the festival will restore the area after the concerts conclude.

Wuttisak confirmed that Pattaya is fully prepared to host the final weekend of the music festival at Lan Pho Naklua Park and invited residents and tourists to join what he described as one of the city’s biggest entertainment events of the year.

The Pattaya Music Festival 2026 is held every Friday and Saturday throughout March at various locations across the city, with free admission for all visitors.



































