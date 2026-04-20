Heroic rescue saves motorcyclist seconds before train passes in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcyclist narrowly escaped death after crashing through a railway barrier and falling onto the tracks just moments before an approaching train passed in Banglamung district, Chonburi.

CCTV footage captured the dramatic incident, showing the rider driving through the lowered crossing barrier before losing control and falling directly onto the railway tracks.

Railway staff and a passing Good Samaritan who witnessed the crash immediately rushed to help, pulling the injured rider away from the tracks only seconds before the train passed through the crossing. The incident happened near the railway crossing on Chaiyapornvithi Road, Soi Prapa, East Pattaya.







When reporters visited the scene, the damaged railway barrier had already been cut away and placed to the side of the road to allow traffic to pass normally.

A blue-and-black Honda Wave was still parked nearby with visible front-end damage.

Suriya Plueangna, an employee of the State Railway of Thailand at Pattaya’s Prapa crossing point, said railway staff had followed normal safety procedures by lowering the barriers and activating warning signals before the train arrived.

However, the rider still attempted to cross and struck the barrier before falling onto the tracks.

Suriya said staff and another good Samaritan immediately ran to the scene and managed to pull the rider clear of the tracks in time.

The near miss comes only weeks after another fatal railway crossing accident about five kilometers away near Huai Yai Railway Crossing, where two people were killed earlier this month.

















































