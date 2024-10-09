Authorities crackdown on electric shock fishing at Wat Yan Temple reservoir

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 8, Banglamung District Chief Weekit Manarojkit addressed illegal fishing activities in the Wat Yan Sangwararam reservoir, a designated conservation area with strict prohibitions against fishing and the use of electric shock or other illegal methods. Authorities confirmed that violators would face prosecution under the Fisheries Act.







Reports from September 26 revealed unauthorized fishing despite clear signs prohibiting such activities. Authorities, including military and police personnel, monitored the area and discovered individuals fishing despite the warnings. Some claimed they had received permission, but officials clarified this was not the case.

The Wat Yan reservoir, which serves to alleviate drought, control flooding, support agriculture, breed freshwater fish, and promote tourism, faced challenges due to its growing fish population. This increase was partly due to locals releasing fish based on local beliefs, attracting individuals who engaged in illegal fishing practices such as using hooks and electric shocks.

The fisheries officer outlined the legal penalties for such violations, which included fines ranging from 200,000 to 1 million baht, with additional penalties of 10,000 to 100,000 baht for using illegal methods in public waters. Despite these regulations, enforcement proved challenging due to the vast area and difficulties in catching offenders in the act.

Pheerawut Boonwat, secretary to the mayor of Khao Cheechan Municipality, noted that the administration of the Wat Yan reservoir was divided between two local governance areas, complicating enforcement efforts. However, a budget of 97 million baht was allocated over three years to enhance the area and promote tourism, which is expected to help improve oversight and management.

To tackle the issue, authorities proposed clearer signage to prohibit illegal fishing methods and emphasized that all violations would be prosecuted under the Fisheries Act. For hook fishing, which is more difficult to regulate, officials called for cooperation among relevant parties to maintain order in the reservoir. A small task force was set to be established to implement these measures and ensure effective management of the Wat Yan reservoir’s illegal fishing concerns.





































