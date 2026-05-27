Pattaya launches beach cigarette butt cleanup rally ahead of World No Tobacco Day

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials, community groups, and local businesses joined forces on May 27 for a beach cleanup rally aimed at reducing cigarette butt waste and promoting smoke-free public spaces ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31. The event took place along Central Pattaya Beach and was officially opened by Deputy City Clerk Kiattisak Sriwongchai. Participants included representatives from the city’s Public Health and Environment Office, local youth groups, hotel operators, community leaders, and related agencies. The campaign focused on raising public awareness about the dangers of traditional cigarettes and electronic smoking products, as well as their growing environmental impact.

According to health statistics cited during the event, Thailand recorded more than 1.6 million e-cigarette users in 2025, with many users under the age of 20. Officials expressed concern over the increasing popularity of vaping products among teenagers and young women, particularly through online sales channels. Authorities also highlighted the environmental damage caused by cigarette butts, which remain one of the most common forms of litter found on beaches. Cigarette filters can take decades to decompose and contain more than 7,000 chemical substances that may contaminate marine ecosystems and coastal environments.







This year’s national World No Tobacco Day campaign is being held under the theme:

“Stop Tobacco as a Drug: Nicotine Addiction Can Kill.” Officials said the message aims to increase public awareness of the risks associated with all forms of tobacco and nicotine products, including newer alternatives such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches. The beach cleanup rally was organized not only to reduce cigarette-related waste, but also to encourage long-term cooperation in creating smoke-free and vape-free public spaces throughout Pattaya. City officials said the initiative reflects Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to improve environmental sustainability, protect public health, and maintain cleaner tourism areas for residents and visitors alike.























































