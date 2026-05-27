Russian tourists from Pattaya praise Sai Kaew Beach as coastal tourism in Sattahip grows

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Thailand’s summer travel season continues to attract both domestic and international visitors, Sai Kaew Beach in Sattahip is emerging as one of the eastern seaboard’s most popular coastal escapes, drawing tourists seeking a quieter and more natural alternative to nearby Pattaya. Located just a 20–30 minute drive south of Pattaya, Sai Kaew Beach has become increasingly popular during weekends and holiday periods, with families, groups of friends, and long-term foreign visitors making short trips to enjoy its clear waters, white sand, and relaxed seaside atmosphere.







Unlike Pattaya’s busy entertainment districts and crowded beachfronts, Sai Kaew Beach offers a calmer setting surrounded by natural scenery. Its growing popularity is also helping spread tourism income into nearby communities in Sattahip, benefiting seafood restaurants, transport operators, local shops, beach equipment rentals, and small tourism-related businesses. Local business owners say the gradual recovery of Pattaya’s tourism sector has had a direct positive effect on nearby coastal communities. Many visitors now choose to stay in Pattaya while taking day trips to quieter destinations like Sai Kaew Beach, creating stronger tourism and economic links between the two areas.

Operators added that many long-term foreign visitors staying in Pattaya are increasingly searching for peaceful beaches outside the city center, especially destinations that offer privacy, convenience, and easy access without long travel times. Among them is Anna, a 29-year-old Russian tourist visiting from Pattaya with friends, who said she was impressed by Sai Kaew Beach from the moment she arrived. “It’s very beautiful here. The water is clearer than I expected and the atmosphere is peaceful,” she said. “Pattaya is lively and exciting, but here you can really relax. I’ve been staying in Pattaya for several weeks and chose to come here because it’s convenient and not far away. I also like supporting local businesses. I think many foreign tourists would enjoy this place.”

Children enjoyed banana boat rides and beach activities throughout the holiday period, while restaurants and local vendors reported strong business from the steady flow of visitors. Tourists also praised the area for its fresh seafood and affordable prices. Tourism observers say Sai Kaew Beach is becoming an important supporting destination within Chonburi’s broader tourism network, complementing Pattaya by offering more diverse travel experiences for visitors seeking both entertainment and nature within the same region. With international arrivals continuing to recover and long-term visitors exploring more of Thailand’s coastal destinations, local operators believe Sai Kaew Beach is well positioned for continued tourism growth throughout the year.























































