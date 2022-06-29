Pattaya ladyboys steal gold from 8th Indian

In what is rapidly becoming a long story with no ending, another Indian tourist had a fat gold chain ripped from his neck by a transgender thief.

In the eighth incident since April, Gulshan Kumar Baghel, 30, was walking on Pattaya Beach at 2:30 a.m. June 28 when he was accosted by a group of transgender prostitutes. While one hugged and made lewd propositions, cohorts undid the clasp on the necklace and all made off to split the spoils.







Baghel said the chain was valued at 120,000 baht.

The Indian was able to pick one suspect from a book of mugshots at Pattaya Police Station but, as with the other seven cases, cops were unable to find the thief or recover the gold.



































