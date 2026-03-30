Pattaya–Koh Larn ferry operators delay fare hike as Songkran gift to tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Ferry operators on the busy Pattaya–Koh Larn route have announced a temporary delay in fare increases, offering welcome relief to travelers during the upcoming Songkran holiday period.

The move comes just days after operators signaled plans to raise ticket prices from 30 baht to 40 baht per trip, a proposal that sparked concern among regular commuters and tourists alike.

Following calls from the Chonburi governor to ease the cost burden during major festivals, the Pattaya passenger boat operators’ association confirmed it will postpone the planned increase, framing the decision as a “Songkran gift” to the public.

The initiative is aimed at supporting tourism to Koh Larn and Pattaya, while helping reduce expenses for both visitors and local residents traveling between the mainland and the island.

Operators emphasized that despite holding fares at the current 30 baht rate, service quality and safety standards will remain unchanged. Ferry schedules will continue at full capacity to accommodate the expected surge in passengers, with strict safety measures in place throughout the holiday period.



The association added that any future fare adjustments will be clearly announced in advance through official channels, encouraging the public to stay informed.

The temporary delay is expected to help maintain strong travel momentum during Songkran, ensuring that Koh Larn remains an accessible and attractive destination during one of Thailand’s peak tourism seasons.



































