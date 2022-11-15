Pattaya kids trained online scam protection via ‘Sure before Share’ project

MCOT in cooperation with Pattaya City launched the ‘Sure before Share’ project to see through the fake news, false information, cyber dangers, and various types of tricks online to people to be careful.

Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngampichat, honorably chaired the opening ceremony of ‘Sure Detectives x Sure before Share’ and delivered a welcome speech to project participants on Nov 14, at Grande Centre Point Hotel Pattaya. Patiyuth Jaisawang, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Television Office and acting for Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Product Line), MCOT Public Company Limited, introduced the project as MCOT in cooperation with Thai Media Fund and Pattaya networks organized a seminar, ‘Sure Detectives x Sure Before Share of Trick or Trust Club’ project.







The project is aimed to equip kids with the knowledge to see through the fake news, false information, cyber dangers, and various types of tricks online by using magic tricks as media to transfer information to the 150 trainees including youths, teachers, students, seniors, communities leaders, Pattaya Council members, and the general public to participate in the activities to strengthen skills to check information on online media by experts and expert lecturers from Magic Association, Faculty of Communication Arts Chulalongkorn University, experts from Adobe Community Professional, 3D trackers, and Sure Before Share Center of MCOT Public Co., Ltd.







Poramet said he has been aware of the importance of social media, didn’t want anyone to become the victims, and worked hard to make our society strong and not easily believing and becoming means of wrongdoings, and to see through false information, fake news, and cyber dangers.

In addition, all trainees received a certificate, will become the networks of ‘Sure Before Share’ Center and Thai Media Fund, and will have the opportunity to present their works via the media of Sure Before Share Center and MCOT Public Co., Ltd.

















































