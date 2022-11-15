South Pattaya nightclub busted again, more drugs found

Regional police again shut down a South Pattaya nightclub repeatedly found to be a party spot for drug users.

Provincial Police Region 2 and Pattaya officers inspected Pattaya nightspots early Nov. 13, focusing on Thai-centric nightclubs. While most closed at the legal time, a well-known bar on Soi Khopai was found still open at 2:30 a.m.







Customers quickly left the venue and were not stopped, but police found discarded packets of suspected ketamine and methamphetamine in the toilet and parking lot. They also recovered a larger bag of drugs from a Honda Civic they searched, even though no one was in the car or claimed it as theirs.







The club was cited for operating after legal hours, operating without a proper license, serving alcohol after legal hours and failing to prevent the use of drugs on the premises.

Police said south Pattaya bar has been a hotbed of drug use, raided several times with many guests testing positive for meth use. Police said, this time, they will request a five-year closure order from Chonburi Province.

































