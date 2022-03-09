Pattaya journalists celebrate National Press Day

Journalists celebrated their often-disparaged profession as the Pattaya Press Association celebrated National Press Day.

Press association President Amporn Sangkaew welcomed members and top local police and government officials to the March 5 party at Music Camp on the railway-parallel road.



In respect for Covid-19 protocols, this year’s affair was a simple dinner and drinks, followed by the traditional lucky draw for prizes including electronics, home appliances and cash.

The big prize was 10,000-baht cash donated by Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his wife Sukumol, which was won by a reporter from the Thai Rath Thai-language newspaper.







National Press Day commemorates the founding of the Reporters Association of Thailand on March 5. On March 4, 1999, the association merged with the Thailand Newspaper Association to become the Thai Journalists Association.















































