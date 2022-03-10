Bangkok and Phuket – Kuala Lumpur air travel ‘quarantine-free’ lanes to open on March 15

Thailand and Malaysia will begin offering quarantine-free “vaccinated travel lanes” (VTL) for air travel between the two countries on next Tuesday (15 Mar).

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, authorities on both sides are working to finalize the details on the travel bubble agreement. The agreement was reached following discussions between Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during the latter’s official visit to Thailand.



The spokesperson noted that the VTL demonstrates the determination of both nations to reopen their borders in order to promote economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on their economies and tourism sectors.

Six daily flights between Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, as well as flights between Phuket and Kuala Lumpur, will begin on March 15. This will be Malaysia’s second VTL agreement, following the launch of similar flight bubbles between Malaysia and Singapore last year.

































