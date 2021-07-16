Pattaya joggers complain about smoke from burning trash

Pattaya joggers and cyclists are complaining that people burning garbage near a Naklua park are filling the air with smoke.

Users of Bhumibol the Great Public Park alerted the media to the long-running problem July 14, saying residents at homes opposite the park are burning trash around 6 p.m. nightly, which is prime time for exercise enthusiasts to use the park.







Joggers and bicyclists complained about noxious fumes from burning plastic and reported feeling dizzy and sick.

Prapai Nilbodee, president of Nongprue Community 2, said she asked neighbors not to burn their rubbish, but her request was heeded only for a short time. She, however, also pointed the finger at migrant workers at nearby labor camps.

Park users are asking Nongprue Subdistrict to step in and ban the burning of trash to keep the air clean, as rubbish burning also contributes to dangerous “PM 2.5” smog.



















