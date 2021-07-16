Foot Pampering Retreats at Spa Cenvaree Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya.

SPA Cenvaree, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya invites you to enjoy 60 minutes of foot massage for THB 555. (From Normal Price THB2,113)

Feet Retreat’s skilled massage and reflexology treatments reduce stress, promoting a sense of wellbeing. By simply loosening and reducing the tension in your muscles, it’s entirely possible for you to leave feeling more relax and invigorated.

Special Offer: Buy 5 get 1 FREE!







Conditions

Pre-paid voucher is available for sale from now until 31st August 2021 and enjoy treatment before 31st October 2021.

Advance payment and reservation is required at least 2 days.

Voucher redemption is applicable from Monday to Sunday.

Vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions and amendment is not permitted.

Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya has been recognized for meeting the elevated health and safety standards that SHA certification requires.





SPA Cenvaree is situated within the Spa Village on the edge of the water park at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

For more information and reservation, please contact us.

Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Open daily from 09.00 -20.00 hrs.

Tel. 0 3871 4967 or email to [email protected]



















