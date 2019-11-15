Pattaya issues fire advisory

Pattaya officials warned residents about the higher risk of fire during the dry season.

Suchart Kedprach, director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, and firefighter Taveesub Ongnonyang said Nov. 13 that the dry climate and stronger winds typical during winter increase chances of brush fires.

Pattaya has three main fire stations, with Naklua covering the area from the Kratinglai Canal to North Road; Pattaya responsible for North Road throughout Thepprasit Road; and the Jomtien station responsible from Thepprasit Road to the Najomtien border.

The city has 18 trucks at its disposal with water, foam and dry chemicals. There also are various aerial, rescue and support vehicles.

In addition to brush fires, blazes in commercial buildings and wooden houses can be more difficult to battle this time of year, they said.

The fire officials urged residents and businesses to keep their property clean and organized, and pay close attention to stockpiles and disposal of paper, electric appliances and flammable liquids. They also warned about burning trash and lighting incense and candles.