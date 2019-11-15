Police, immigration officers undergo LGBT sensitivity training

Police and immigration officers underwent gender-sensitivity training to improve their knowledge of LGBT rights and law-enforcement tactics.

Organized by the United Nation Development Programme, Sisters Foundation and Justice Ministry, the two-day workshop at the D Varee Hotel in Jomtien Beach focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights and protections under the law, as well as proper procedures to deal with both LGBT criminal suspects and complainants.

UNDP representative Rono Mayer led the training, which covered rights, work procedures and human-rights protection. Practical training emphasized human rights with LGBT people, understanding sexuality, sexual identity and gender expression as well as the social problems LGBT people face.