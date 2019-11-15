1 dead, 1 hurt in motorbike Collision

One motorcyclist was killed and another hurt when their bikes collided in Pattaya.

Paramedics were called to the U-turn in front of Siam Makro South Pattaya Nov. 13. They found a high-powered Honda CBR 150 and Yamaha Fino on the tarmac along with the corpse of CBR driver Pollapat Saiphothong, 28.

Nearby security guard Kritsana Aramkaewwong, 22, said Pollapat was going straight when the Fino driven by a 55-year-old identified only as Kumnimit cut over to make a U-turn. The CBR couldn’t stop.