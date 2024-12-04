Pattaya invites all to the five-religion ceremony honoring King Rama IX at The Sanctuary of Truth

PATTAYA, Thailand – The City of Pattaya, in collaboration with The Sanctuary of Truth, is hosting a Five-Religion Ceremony to honor the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX). The event will take place from December 5-9, 2024, at The Sanctuary of Truth, Pattaya, Chonburi, to pay tribute to the immeasurable contributions of King Rama IX to the Thai people.

The event schedule is as follows:

December 5, 2024

8:00 AM: Ordination ceremony for 400 novice monks at The Sanctuary of Truth.







December 6-8, 2024

6:00 AM: Almsgiving of dry food to the 400 novice monks along two routes:

Route 1: The Sanctuary of Truth – Wat Phothi Sumpan and Soi PhoThisan (200 monks).

Route 2: The Sanctuary of Truth – Naklua New Market (200 monks).





December 9, 2024

7:00 AM: Almsgiving of dry food to 500 monks and novices at The Sanctuary of Truth.

9:00 AM: A Five-Religion Ceremony featuring Buddhist, Christian, Islamic, Brahman-Hindu, and Sikh traditions.

Attendees can also enjoy exhibitions of royal initiatives, participate in the Golden Bodhi Leaf activity, and donate blood in honor of King Rama IX.

The City of Pattaya invites everyone to join this meaningful event. Attendees are kindly requested to wear formal yellow attire to show respect.

















































