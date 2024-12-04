Armed burglars break into Pattaya home twice; victim takes matters into his own hands

PATTAYA, Thailand – Security camera footage from a residence near Tukcom South Pattaya captured a chilling burglary incident since September 21. Two masked men broke into the home twice, with one carrying a 50 cm machete during the second intrusion.

On December 3, Sunthorn, the homeowner and a fashion retailer, recounted the incident. He was away at the time, leaving a friend to watch over the house. The thieves stole a black shoulder bag, cash, and a wristwatch valued at 8,000 Baht.

The footage shows the suspects, two men in their 40s or 50s, climbing over the back fence and entering the home. Despite filing a police report at Pattaya City Police Station, Sunthorn expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the case. He took matters into his own hands, investigating for two days before discovering that one of the suspects works as a motorbike taxi driver in the Soi Korphai area.

“If my friend had woken up while the intruder was armed, it could have been deadly,” Sunthorn remarked. He released the footage to the media to warn the public about the risks, even in bustling neighborhoods. Meanwhile, authorities have yet to apprehend the suspects.























































