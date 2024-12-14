Jomtien Beach landscape project ahead of schedule with high mast lighting, more parking spaces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, has reported significant progress on the Jomtien Beach landscape improvement project, which spans 3,700 meters. The project, undertaken by Dynamic Group Products Co., Ltd., aims to address persistent flooding issues in Pattaya and Jomtien, boost investor confidence, and stimulate the local economy. Construction is progressing faster than planned, with completion expected 3-4 months ahead of schedule in 2025.







The project involves multiple upgrades, including underground electrical systems, enhanced drainage, pedestrian walkways, tree planting, and lighting systems. It also features the construction of water drainage points near ferry piers and reorganized sidewalks with expanded parking. Upon completion, the number of parking spaces will increase from 629 to 1,161. Additionally, overhead electrical wires along the 4-kilometer stretch of Na Jomtien Beach will be moved underground, improving both aesthetics and safety.

High mast lighting will be installed along the beach to enhance illumination and security. Construction is being carried out in 100-meter sections, with tasks such as pipe installation, road and footpath construction, and tree planting taking approximately six weeks per section. Completed sections are promptly reopened to traffic.







The contractor has encountered no significant obstacles and is operating efficiently. During holiday periods and public holidays, construction activities are paused to minimize disruptions to residents and tourists. Temporary relocation arrangements are made for affected beach vendors as work progresses along the shoreline.

This ambitious project is expected to significantly enhance the safety, functionality, and appeal of Jomtien Beach, reinforcing Pattaya’s reputation as a top-tier tourist destination.

































