Pattaya acts after concrete spill on Jomtien hill road raises road safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya responded to a road safety incident after concrete debris was found scattered along a curve on the uphill route of So To Ro 5 or Naval Radio Station in the Jomtien area, raising concerns over hazards for passing vehicles.

The issue was first reported to the city’s radio communication center, prompting local enforcement officers from Jomtien and environmental sanitation teams to rush to the scene. Officials confirmed that loose concrete had fallen onto the roadway, creating a potential risk for motorists navigating the steep bend.

Cleanup operations were carried out immediately to remove the debris and restore safe traffic flow. Officers also assisted in managing vehicles through the affected section while the road was being cleared.

Following initial inspections, authorities issued a violation record against the truck driver responsible for transporting the concrete, citing breaches related to material spillage on a public road. The driver was instructed to pay fines in accordance with road safety regulations.

The incident has sparked public concern online, with residents pointing out that similar cases of falling construction materials have occurred in other areas, including South Pattaya intersections. Many have called for stricter enforcement, heavier penalties, and closer monitoring of construction vehicles to prevent repeat incidents.

City officials reiterated that public safety remains a priority and urged transport operators to ensure loads are properly secured to avoid hazards that could endanger road users.

















































