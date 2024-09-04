PM Paetongtarn arrives at work with youngest son, smiles as media inquire about cabinet final list

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived at Shinawatra Tower 3 at 9:30 AM on September 4, accompanied by her youngest son, Phutthasin Suksawat, also known as “Nong Thasin.” With no school today, Nong Thasin joined his mother, who appeared in good spirits, smiling as she greeted the media. The Prime Minister waved and encouraged Nong Thasin to greet the press as well.



When reporters attempted to ask whether she had submitted the final list of cabinet members for royal approval, Prime Minister Paetongtarn did not respond, simply smiling before proceeding into the building.

This follows reports from September 3, that Nathjaree Anantasiri, Secretary-General of the Cabinet, along with the Deputy Secretary-General, had delivered documents to Shinawatra Tower 3. It is speculated that these documents included the finalized list of cabinet ministers, whose qualifications have already been vetted. This aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s statement, indicating that the cabinet list was finalized and that she was preparing to sign it before submitting it for royal approval. (TNA)













































