Pattaya Indy helps tourist recover lost gold on Jomtien Beach

Pattaya, Thailand – In a heartwarming turn of events, Pattaya City Hall came to the aid of a distressed tourist, assisting in the recovery of a valuable lost gold item on Jomtien Beach on June 30.

The incident occurred when a concerned tourist approached the municipal officials at Pattaya City Hall, seeking assistance in locating a precious gold item he had misplaced. The officials recommended reaching out to a renowned elderly man known for his exceptional metal detection skills who has often successfully assisted in searching for lost valuables on the beach, readily agreed to lend a helping hand.







With determination and expertise, the elderly man embarked on the search for the lost gold item. After a short, while through his painstaking efforts, the man successfully located the missing treasure, a 1-baht gold necklace valued at approximately 30,000 Thai baht. The owner of the gold chain was overwhelmed with relief and gratitude for the assistance of city officials and the kind elderly gentleman.

















