Thailand starts pomelo export to U.S. in historic deal

The United States has for the first time allowed Thailand to export its pomelo to the country, as Thailand eyes more markets for its delicious fruit.

Thailand has shipped its first batch of pomelo to the United States, following a new agreement allowing the export of four pomelo varieties from Thailand to the United States.







The first batch, which included the Thong Dee, Khao Yai, Khao Namphueng, and Khao Tangkwa varieties will be featured at Sawasdee DC Thai Festival on 2-4 July in Washington DC, to celebrate the U.S. Independence Day and the Thailand-U.S. diplomatic relations. The fruit was shipped together with other Thai fruits such as mango and mangosteen, weighing 864 kilograms in total. This shipment was dispatched on 26 June.

Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha admired this success, which helps broaden international markets for Thai produce.



The United States Department of Agriculture requires pomelo exported from Thailand to be treated with gamma irradiation at the dosage of 400 Gray for 3 hours. This process is performed at Thailand Institute of Nuclear Technology. The exported fruits are also required to be sorted and processed at authorized facilities.







Thailand is currently allowed to export 8 kinds of fruits to the United States, namely mango, lychee, longan, pineapple, mangosteen, dragonfruit, rambutan, and pomelo. The Department of Agriculture currently has a guideline to help private firms reduce cost and increase the volume of each batch of export. If successful, this guideline could be a tool for businesses to apply commercially. (NNT)

















