Pattaya man returns stolen underwear with apology letter and compensation

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the night of November 11, a well-dressed man in Pattaya was caught on camera stealing a woman’s thong from a self-service laundromat located in Soi Paniad Chang 8, central Pattaya. The theft occurred around 9:00 PM when the suspect, driving an SUV, entered the laundromat and rummaged through a laundry basket. He took a thong and concealed it in his pocket before leaving the premises.









The business owner, identified as “Ms. Kai” (a pseudonym), and her daughter noticed the suspicious behavior, and when they confronted the man, he claimed he was simply retrieving his clothes. Initially, the situation appeared inconsequential, but later that night, the man returned to the laundromat around 3:00 AM, apologizing for his actions.

The man brought a white envelope containing 1,000 baht in cash and the stolen thong. Inside the envelope was a note, in which the man expressed deep remorse, writing:





“From what I did today, I feel very stressed and regretful. What I did caused trouble for others, and I sincerely apologize to the owner of the laundry and the owner of the clothes. I am compensating for the loss to punish myself and learn from this. Please forgive me and don’t press charges. I will remember this lesson and never repeat it again.”

Feeling unsettled by the situation, Ms. Kai handed over the security footage, which captured the entire incident, to local authorities. She filed a formal report with the police, hoping that the matter would serve as a reminder of the importance of personal responsibility and respect for others’ property.

While the man returned the stolen goods and expressed regret, the incident still serves as a warning, and authorities are investigating the case further.





































