Massive shellfish haul as waves wash mussels and clams ashore at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A rare natural phenomenon drew large crowds to Jomtien Beach in Chonburi after strong waves washed significant quantities of mussels and clams ashore along the shoreline, prompting residents to rush in with bags and plastic containers to collect them, June 5. The shellfish, including mussels and clams (locally known as hoi jorb), were found scattered across a long stretch of Jomtien Beach. Many locals quickly gathered at the scene, collecting what they described as “several tens of kilograms each” within hours.







According to beach operator Champ, who owns beach umbrella and chair services in the area, the shellfish were safe for consumption. He was seen collecting the shellfish himself before preparing them by steaming and boiling, later serving them with seafood dipping sauce to demonstrate they were edible. He explained that this phenomenon typically occurs once a year during the monsoon season, when strong waves dislodge shellfish from offshore areas and push them onto the beach. This year, however, he noted that the mussels appeared larger than in previous seasons.

Residents familiar with the event said the occurrence is not unusual during rough sea conditions, but the volume of shellfish this year was notably high, attracting more people than usual. From early morning, locals continued arriving at the beach with containers and sacks, collecting shellfish along the shoreline before they were washed back into the sea.

While many residents viewed the event as a fortunate windfall, local beach operators reminded the public to exercise caution and ensure proper cleaning before consumption. Authorities have not issued any formal warning but generally advise checking seafood quality during natural wash-up events. The incident has once again highlighted the seasonal interaction between monsoon waves and coastal ecosystems along Thailand’s eastern seaboard.

















































