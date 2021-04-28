Ambulance shortage at Pattaya’s Banglamung Hospital

By Pattaya Mail
0
192
Banglamung Hospital is not only running out of ventilators and intensive-care beds, but there also aren’t enough ambulances to go around.

Not only is Banglamung Hospital out of ventilators and intensive-care beds, there aren’t enough ambulances to go around.



Hospital Director Dr. Narongsak Eakawattanakul said April 27 that the hospital has only a half-dozen ambulances and a crush of suspected Covid-19 cases has soaked up all that capacity. As a result, there aren’t enough ambulances when people call, as some are held in reserve for emergencies.


Narongsak said anyone notified of a positive Covid-19 test result who is not showing critical symptoms should transport themselves to the hospital. Upon arrival, patients will be evaluated and, if not serious, sent to a “hospitel” or field hospital for observation.



Banglamung District officials reported on April 27 that all 12 of the hospital’s ventilators are in use and that its ICU ward is full.

Hospital Director Dr. Narongsak Eakawattanakul said the hospital has only a half-dozen ambulances and a crush of suspected Covid-19 cases.



Anyone who fears they might have Covid-19 symptoms and are able to drive themselves to the hospital, or have someone drive them, should do so and not call the ambulance except in emergencies.

 

During this crisis, there are not enough ambulances to go around.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR