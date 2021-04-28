Ambulance shortage at Pattaya’s Banglamung Hospital

Not only is Banglamung Hospital out of ventilators and intensive-care beds, there aren’t enough ambulances to go around.







Hospital Director Dr. Narongsak Eakawattanakul said April 27 that the hospital has only a half-dozen ambulances and a crush of suspected Covid-19 cases has soaked up all that capacity. As a result, there aren’t enough ambulances when people call, as some are held in reserve for emergencies.



Narongsak said anyone notified of a positive Covid-19 test result who is not showing critical symptoms should transport themselves to the hospital. Upon arrival, patients will be evaluated and, if not serious, sent to a “hospitel” or field hospital for observation.







Banglamung District officials reported on April 27 that all 12 of the hospital’s ventilators are in use and that its ICU ward is full.



























