US travel agents ‘Feel Thailand with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air’ fam trip

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising the ‘Feel Thailand with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air’ one-of-a-kind mega fam trip for US travel agents from 1-9 November, 2022, to drive demand for meaningful travel experiences in Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket and promote accessibility for tourists from across the US.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “As the winter season begins in countries like the US, now is the perfect time to rediscover the wonders of Thailand. And now that Thailand is fully open to travellers, we want to showcase the new and perennial offerings of our country that serve to create a truly unforgettable holiday. This trip also forms part of our plans to stimulate travel from across all 50 US states to Thailand, and ultimately helping us reach a tourism revenue target of 1.5 trillion Baht in 2023 from international market.”







TAT’s ‘Feel Thailand with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air’ mega fam trip brings together 50 travel agents from around the US to experience Thailand’s new tourism offerings. The nine-day trip includes meaningful travel programmes in Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. The itinerary places emphasis on providing the travel agents the chance to discover the latest tourism products, learn about sustainable and responsible tourism practices, and meet with Thai sellers in table top sales events.

Through the fam trip, TAT is leveraging multiple strategies to promote travel to Thailand during the coming months of the high season, which started in October. These include the full reopening of Thailand to international tourism, an increased length of stay for tourists, and providing US travellers with easy access to Thailand from all 50 US states.

TAT is joining forces with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air in a first-of-its-kind partnership that will increase travel options from the US to Thailand. First launched in 2018, the Delta-Korean Air trans Pacific joint venture offers efficient connections to Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket from a combined network of 17 US gateways.







Mr. Akinori Yokosawa, Manager of International Specialty Sales, Delta Air Lines, said “By utilising our increasing flight network from across the US, this cooperation will pave the way for ongoing mutual partnership with TAT to promote travel to Thailand. In addition, Delta Air Lines is committed to carbon neutrality, being the first carbon neutral airline on a global basis. And so, we share the common goal of truly responsible tourism with TAT in its plans to drive Thailand towards experience-based and sustainable tourism.”

Mr. Jongmin Kim, Regional Manager (Thailand, Laos, Pakistan, Nepal), Korean Air, said “The cooperation with Delta Air Lines and TAT will help promote accessibility for tourists from across the US to Thailand on board our flights with excellent service.”

Since 1 October, 2022, visitors to Thailand no longer need to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results. And from now until 31 March, 2023, the period of stay is extended to 45 days from 30 days for tourists from countries/territories entitled for visa exemption (this includes America) and to 30 days from 15 days for those eligible for a visa on arrival (VOA).





The US is one of Thailand’s major visitor source markets, and US travellers typically have a high level of spending per person while in Thailand. The revitalisation of this and other such key markets is a top priority for TAT, as it aims to maximise revenue while promoting Thailand’s move towards more sustainable, more inclusive, and more environment-friendly tourism.

For 2022, TAT expects Thailand to welcome up to 10 million international visitors. Now in the high season, the kingdom has already received over 7 million tourists between 1 January and 26 October, 2022. The target for 2023 is for Thailand to generate a total tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion Baht from the international market.



TAT’s ‘Feel Thailand with Delta Air Lines and Korean Air’ mega fam trip is also supported by Thailand’s leading airlines and hotels, including Bangkok Airways, AWC’s affiliated hotels, RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort Chiang Mai, Capella Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at the Chao Phraya River, COMO Point Yamu, The Peninsula Bangkok, and Melia Chiang Mai. Meanwhile, Marriot Marquis Queen’s Park, Bangkok, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, and RatiLanna Riverside Spa Resort Chiang Mai are venues for the table top sales events. (TAT)

































