Pattaya hotel boss calls on Poramet to follow rivals’ policies and end disruptive roadwork

Pattaya’s top hotelier called on the city’s likely next mayor to adopt the policies of his defeated rivals and complete disruptive roadwork projects as quickly as possible.

Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, urged Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya group to urgently end the many roadwork projects disrupting traffic and lives in Pattaya and solve other problems such as broken sidewalks, dilapidated landscaping and flooding.



Of the four men running for mayor, only Poramet supported the incessant construction to lay new drainage pipes and repave roads, as his party boss and former mayor, Sonthaya Kunplome, had begun them. His rivals, meanwhile, said too many projects were being done simultaneously and all were behind schedule due to failures to enforce contracts by city hall.







Phisut and other business leaders hoped that a new mayor would mean those projects would be halted or quickly wrapped up. But with Sonthaya’s handpicked successor likely to take office once Sunday’s election results are certified, it’s unlikely anything will change.

Poramet’s election is not official and unofficial results were withdrawn due to irregularities reported at two polling stations. Pattaya’s city manager said he hoped the votes would be certified within a month but conceded a new election may have to be held.



































