Na Jomtien plans beachfront redevelopment bordering Pattaya

Na Jomtien Subdistrict plans to improve the landscaping of its beachfront starting from where the Pattaya city line ends.

Rapeepan Rattanaliem, mayor of Na Jomtien subdistrict municipality of Sattahip District, toured Na Jomtien Beach Road with engineers and bureaucrats May 24 to survey the work that needs done. She found the sidewalks broken and collapsed and the landscaping woeful.



It looks especially bad at the boundary of Pattaya, where the city has spent 600 million baht to improve the Jomtien beachfront under its jurisdiction.

Rapeepan said 1,500 meters of beachfront will be improved with road and sidewalk surfaces restored and new trees and plants added.

No budget or timetable has been set for the work.










































