Steel bar flies through windshield of Chonburi motorist’s car

A Chonburi motorist was injured when a steel bar plunged through his car’s windshield.

Tatsana Panon, 43, was struck in the head by the 50-centimeter piece of steel and was knocked unconscious before he crashed his Nissan Navara on the Chonburi bypass road in Nong Maidang Subdistrict of Muang District May 24.



The driver of the car behind Tatsana said a cargo truck and pickup were in front of the Navara before the accident. The pickup ran over the bar, which flew up and through the Nissan’s windshield.

The witness pulled over to assist Tatsana and police have pulled CCTV footage to determine where the bar came from.





































