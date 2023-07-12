Pattaya hot and humid throughout the week

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-96 °C. Maximum temperature 33-37 °C. Southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.

7 days Weather Forecast

During 12 – 15 Jul, isolated to scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 24 – 29 °C. Maximum temperature 31 – 37 °C.







While during 12 – 13 Jul, Southwesterly winds 15 – 30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 1 – 2 meters in thundershowers. And during 14 – 15 Jul, southwesterly winds 15 – 35 km/hr. Wave height 1 – 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.

During 16 – 18 Jul, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains. Minimum temperature 23 – 27 °C. Maximum temperature 29 – 36 °C. Southwesterly winds 20 – 40 km/hr. Wave height 2 – 3 meters and above 3 meters in thundershowers.

























